Check This Out for Nov. 14
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Grain Valley
Sport: High school boys swimming and diving
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: St. Peters Rec-Plex
What’s on the line: Grain Valley junior Eli Hendricks will be the only Eastern Jackson County representative in the Class 1 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. Hendricks will compete in the diving competition, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The swimming, which includes 10 Raytown swimmers, begins at 3:30 p.m.