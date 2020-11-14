Check This Out for Nov. 14

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley

Sport: High school boys swimming and diving

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: St. Peters Rec-Plex

What’s on the line: Grain Valley junior Eli Hendricks will be the only Eastern Jackson County representative in the Class 1 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Championships. Hendricks will compete in the diving competition, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The swimming, which includes 10 Raytown swimmers, begins at 3:30 p.m.