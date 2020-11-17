What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinal

7 p.m. – Grain Valley at Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

MONDAY, NOV. 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Saudi Ladies Team International, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, noon, SEC (284)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Football: The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Football: The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): New South Wales at Queensland, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)