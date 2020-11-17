What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 State Quarterfinal
7 p.m. – Grain Valley at Platte County
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
MONDAY, NOV. 23
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Pembroke Hill
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Golf: Ladies European Tour Saudi Ladies Team International, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, noon, SEC (284)
• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC (284)
• Football: The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College football: Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Football: The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Rugby: NRL (Australia): New South Wales at Queensland, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), FS1 (43)
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)