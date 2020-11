What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinal

7 p.m. – Grain Valley at Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

MONDAY, NOV. 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Saudi Ladies Team International, 6 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College hockey: Arizona State at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• MMA: Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (featherweights), CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Tulane at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Arizona at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College hockey: Penn State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Motorsports: NHRA Pro Mod Series: Las Vegas (tape), 7:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Boxing: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (super featherweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Utah State at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, 3:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Joburg Open, 4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Arizona at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)