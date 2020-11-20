What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, NOV. 20
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 5 State Quarterfinal
7 p.m. – Grain Valley at Platte County
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
MONDAY, NOV. 23
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Pembroke Hill
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Golf: European Tour Joburg Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Horse racing: Bahrain International Trophy, 6:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, GOLF (27)
• College volleyball: Missouri at Mississippi, noon, SEC (284)
• Golf: LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College hockey: Penn State at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Montreal at New England, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College football: Syracuse at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• High school football: Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Rodeo: PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College volleyball: Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: Purdue at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• High school football: Blue Valley North at Olathe North, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)
• College football: Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: New Mexico at Air Force, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• High school football: Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, 10:55 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Golf: European Tour Joburg Open, 4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• High school football: Grain Valley at Platte County, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• High school football: Blue Valley North at Olathe North, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)