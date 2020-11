What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit North

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Savannah Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Joburg Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 6 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Swimming: International Swimming League Final, 7 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 8 a.m., ESPN News (102), Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Finland, 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College football: Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Clemson at Florida State, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Florida at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Illinois at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Arkansas State at Texas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Georgia Southern at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• North Alabama at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College football: San Diego State at Nevada, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Cincinnati at Central Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: UCLA at Oregon, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: California at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Iowa at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Georgia State at South Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Moscow, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College football: Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: UNLV at Colorado State, 4:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• MMA: UFC 255 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Boxing: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: San Jose State at Fresno State, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Liberty at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Missouri at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• College football: Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Necaxa at Guadalajara, 9 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College football: USC at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Washington State at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Boise State at Hawaii, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Pittsburg State at West Texas A&M, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at Iowa State, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Missouri at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Joburg Open, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 5 a.m., noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Leeds United, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Finland, 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College soccer: ACC Tournament championship: Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Swimming: International Swimming League Final, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Tennessee at Baltimore, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA RSM Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Milan at Napoli, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: SEC Tournament championship: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: MotoGP World Championship: Portugal, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: Pro14: Ulster at Scarlets, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Moscow, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Green Bay at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Rodeo: PBR Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 4 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Colorado at Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Chiefs at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: FC Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Tennessee at Baltimore, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Major League Soccer playoffs: San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Chiefs at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• College hockey: Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)