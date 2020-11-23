Proposal would delay Kansas winter prep sports until Jan. 15

By The Joplin Globe

The KSHSAA Board of Directors will hold a special virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss a proposal that would delay the start of Kansas high school winter sports seasons until January.

Last week the Executive Board reviewed new data regarding the impact of COVID-19 on high school sports. The high school's fall activities end this weekend with football state championship games, but there is new concern because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the state and the sports are moving indoors.

The proposal would:

• Delay competitions for all winter activities until Friday, Jan. 15.

• Allow virtual competition only in Debate and Scholars Bowl.

• Allow winter sports practices to continue where appropriate to do so through Dec. 22.

• Extend Winter Moratorium to Dec. 23-Jan. 3 with no contact between coaches and athletes and no school facility use; practices would resume Jan. 4.

• Schedule tentative resumption of competition on Jan. 15 but no invitational tournaments.

The winter sports seasons would be reduced to 13 games maximum for basketball, eight days for bowling, six competitions per athlete for swimming and diving and 12 events for wrestling.

Fans would not be allowed for competitions from Jan. 15-28. Limited fans would be allowed from Jan. 29 through the rest of the season. Masking would be mandatory for everyone except athletes in competition and officials during live action.

The proposal also would have restrictions on middle school sports, including practice only in December, no competition until Jan. 15, no events with more than three schools participating and a limit of two fans per player.