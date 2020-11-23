What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
MONDAY, NOV. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit North
At Truman High School
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South
7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnetonka Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)
Savannah Tournament
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: CS Herediano at Real Esteli FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• College hockey: Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)