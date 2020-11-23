SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY, NOV. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit North

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Savannah Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: New England at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: CS Herediano at Real Esteli FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College hockey: Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Pro baseball: KBO Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 (29)