What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY, NOV. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit North

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Savannah Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Bradley at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: La Salle at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Colorado State at Air Force, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s ay Auburn, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic consolation game, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Empire Classic third-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: New Mexico at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic consolation game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Empire Classic championship, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: New Orleans vs. BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

Thursday’s Radio

• College basketball: Gonzaga at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)