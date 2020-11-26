What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
MONDAY, NOV. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit North
At Truman High School
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South
7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnetonka Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)
Savannah Tournament
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Bradley at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)
• NFL: Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Gonzaga at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College basketball: La Salle at St. John’s, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College football: Colorado State at Air Force, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NFL: Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s ay Auburn, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic consolation game, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Empire Classic third-place game, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: New Mexico at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic consolation game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College basketball: Empire Classic championship, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: New Orleans vs. BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)
Thursday’s Radio
• College basketball: Gonzaga at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• NFL: Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NFL: Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)