What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
MONDAY, NOV. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette
At Truman High School
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South
7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnetonka Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)
Savannah Tournament
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty
Van Horn Tournament
5 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. Pembroke Hill
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, North Kansas City at Belton
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel, Staley at William Chrisman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Marshall at Blue Springs South
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Motorsports: Bahrain Grand Prix practice, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, 10 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College basketball: Virginia vs. Florida, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College basketball: Toledo vs. Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: U.S. at Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: Southern Mississippi at UAB, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Nebraska at Iowa, noon, WDAF 4 (6)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Kansas, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: The Match: Champions for Change, 2 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: Gardner-Webb at Florida State, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College football: Notre Dame at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Central Florida at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Seton Hall at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: UNLV at Wyoming, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic seventh-place game, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College basketball: North Florida at North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: VCU at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Oregon at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Hartford at Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Mercer at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Crossover Classic third-place game, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: San Diego State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• College football: Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Kansas, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)