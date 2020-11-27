What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY, NOV. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Savannah Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty

Van Horn Tournament

5 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. Pembroke Hill

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, North Kansas City at Belton

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel, Staley at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Marshall at Blue Springs South

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Motorsports: Bahrain Grand Prix practice, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, 10 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Virginia vs. Florida, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Toledo vs. Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: U.S. at Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Southern Mississippi at UAB, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Nebraska at Iowa, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Kansas, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Golf: The Match: Champions for Change, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Gardner-Webb at Florida State, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Notre Dame at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Central Florida at South Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: UNLV at Wyoming, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic seventh-place game, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Stanford at California, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: North Florida at North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: VCU at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic fifth-place game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Oregon at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Hartford at Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Mercer at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Crossover Classic third-place game, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: San Diego State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Iowa State at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Kansas, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Colorado at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)