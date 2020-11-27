What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

MONDAY, NOV. 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Kansas City Central

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Savannah Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Savannah

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty

Van Horn Tournament

5 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. Pembroke Hill

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, North Kansas City at Belton

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel, Staley at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Marshall at Blue Springs South

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix practice, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying, 8:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Dakota State at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Bowling Green at Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Kent State at Buffalo, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Everton, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8), Telemundo (14)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• Skiing: Alpine World Cup: Finland, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at West Bromwich, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Colorado at USC, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: San Jose State at Boise State, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Rutgers at Purdue, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: South Carolina vs. Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College football: Mississippi State at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Western Kentucky at Charlotte, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Duke at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Oklahoma at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, 7 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Troy at Appalachian State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Utah Valley State at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• MMA: UFC: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Utah at Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Vanderbilt at Missouri, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• High school football: Kansas Class 6A Championship: Mill Valley vs. Wichita Northwest, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• College football: Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Championship, 4 a.m., 3:30 p.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Udinese at Lazio, 5:25 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Las Vegas at Atlanta, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Arizona at New England, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Richmond at Kentucky, noon, ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Hall of Fame Classic third-place game, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 (740)

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: Alpine World Cup: Finland, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Rugby: Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: New England at Orlando City, 2 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas vs. West Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Hall of Fame Classic championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Hofstra at Rutgers, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Belmont at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Chiefs at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Japan, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: North Dakota State at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Houston vs. Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Prairie View A&M at Louisville, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Eastern Illinois at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Nashville SC at Columbus, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: South Florida vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Chiefs at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s Television

• College basketball: Texas vs. Davidson, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Fulham at Leicester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Indiana vs. Providence, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Villanova, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Carolina vs. Nevada, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: UMKC at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NFL: Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Stanford vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: UMKC at Kansas State, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)