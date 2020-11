CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: William Chrisman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The Chrisman Bears will open their season when they play host to the St. Joseph Lafayette Fighting Irish in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational tournament. The winner advances to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against Lee’s Summit or Kansas City Central.