Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars play host to the Rockhurst Hawklets in the season opener for both teams. The teams played three times last season, with Rockhurst winning the first two by one point each time before the Jaguars claimed a 72-59 Class 5 District 14 win.