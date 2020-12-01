SUBSCRIBE NOW
What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty

Van Horn Tournament

5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Southeast

7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, North Kansas City at Belton

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel, Staley at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Marshall at Blue Springs South

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• College basketball: BYU vs. USC, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Hartford vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Navy at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Michigan State vs. Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: FC Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kansas vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF (27)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: Kansas vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)