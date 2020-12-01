What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Liberty
Van Horn Tournament
5 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Southeast
7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Kansas City East
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, North Kansas City at Belton
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel, Staley at William Chrisman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar, Marshall at Blue Springs South
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)
• College basketball: BYU vs. USC, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Maui Invitational semifinal, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Hartford vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Navy at Georgetown, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Towson at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Michigan State vs. Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC vs. Forge FC, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: FC Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Kansas vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Maui Invitational consolation semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Deportivo Saprissa, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), GOLF (27)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• NFL: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• College basketball: Kansas vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)