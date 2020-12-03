What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Van Horn Tournament

4 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

6 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Kansas City Southeast

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia

8 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn

Winnetonka Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Truman-Winnetonka winner vs. Lee’s Summit North-North Kansas City winner (main gym)

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill (main gym)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East

5 p.m. — Truman, Oak Park at Raytown South

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Butler at Holden

6 p.m. — Belton at Blue Springs

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Fort Osage

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman-Raytown loser vs. Lee’s Summit-St. Joseph Lafayette loser

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Truman-Raytown winner vs. Lee’s Summit-St. Joseph Lafayette winner

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game: William Chrisman-Kansas City Central loser vs. Lee’s Summit West-Park Hill South loser

7:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: William Chrisman-Kansas City Central winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Park Hill South winner

Van Horn Tournament

5 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge

Winnetonka Tournament

TBD — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman vs. TBD

Savannah Tournament

TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational

4 p.m. — Truman girls at Lone Jack Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Golf: European Tour South African Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Finland (tape), noon, NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Massachusetts Lowell vs. North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Connecticut vs. USC, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College hockey: Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NHL (277)

• College basketball: Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Boxing: Ring City USA, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Florida vs. Boston College, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Air Force at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Washburn at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Major League Soccer playoffs: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)