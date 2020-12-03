What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Van Horn Tournament
4 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
6 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Kansas City Southeast
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia
8 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn
Winnetonka Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Truman-Winnetonka winner vs. Lee’s Summit North-North Kansas City winner (main gym)
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill (main gym)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Grandview at Fort Osage
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East
5 p.m. — Truman, Oak Park at Raytown South
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Butler at Holden
6 p.m. — Belton at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Fort Osage
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman-Raytown loser vs. Lee’s Summit-St. Joseph Lafayette loser
7:30 p.m. — Championship: Truman-Raytown winner vs. Lee’s Summit-St. Joseph Lafayette winner
At Truman High School
5:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game: William Chrisman-Kansas City Central loser vs. Lee’s Summit West-Park Hill South loser
7:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: William Chrisman-Kansas City Central winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Park Hill South winner
Van Horn Tournament
5 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge
Winnetonka Tournament
TBD — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman vs. TBD
Savannah Tournament
TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational
4 p.m. — Truman girls at Lone Jack Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 4 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Golf: European Tour South African Open, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2 (740)
• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Finland (tape), noon, NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Massachusetts Lowell vs. North Carolina State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college basketball: Towson at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college basketball: Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Connecticut vs. USC, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College hockey: Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NHL (277)
• College basketball: Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Niagara at Syracuse, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• Women’s college basketball: Kansas at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Boxing: Ring City USA, 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Florida vs. Boston College, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Air Force at Utah State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Washburn at Kansas, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• Major League Soccer playoffs: Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)