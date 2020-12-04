What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Fort Osage
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette
7:30 p.m. — Championship: Raytown vs. Lee’s Summit
At Truman High School
5:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Kansas City Central vs. Lee’s Summit West
7:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge
Winnetonka Tournament
TBD — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman vs. TBD
Savannah Tournament
TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational
4 p.m. — Truman girls at Lone Jack Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour South African Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)
• College basketball: Kennesaw State at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college basketball: DePaul vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Wisconsin at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Valparaiso at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Jacksonville at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: Louisiana at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Troy at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: South Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)