What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Fort Osage

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. St. Joseph Lafayette

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Raytown vs. Lee’s Summit

At Truman High School

5:30 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Kansas City Central vs. Lee’s Summit West

7:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Rock Bridge

Winnetonka Tournament

TBD — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Truman vs. TBD

Savannah Tournament

TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational

4 p.m. — Truman girls at Lone Jack Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour South African Open, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Golf: PGA Mayakoba Golf Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, 2 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: Kennesaw State at Creighton, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Detroit Mercy at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, 4:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: DePaul vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Arizona State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Valparaiso at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Jacksonville at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Louisiana at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Troy at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: South Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: European Tour Dubai Championship, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)