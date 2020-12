The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Raymore-Peculiar

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: After a tough test Friday against fellow final four team Columbia Rock Bridge in their season opener, the Wildcats return home for their Suburban Big Eight opener against the Ray-Pec Panthers, who lost 64-32 to Blue Springs South in its opener.