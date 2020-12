The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Sport: High school wrestling

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: Blue Springs (2-0) visits crosstown rival Blue Springs South (1-1) in both boys and girls matches. Blue Springs has a 73-3 win over Rockhurst and a 57-24 win over Belton. South lost 54-21 to Belton but bounced back with a 48-14 win over North Kansas City.