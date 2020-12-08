What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules are subject to change)
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City
Husker Classic
At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lexington
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at William Chrisman
Olathe East Tournament
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe East
Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic
At DeSoto (Kan.) High School
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. DeSoto
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Van Horn William Chrisman at Fort Osage Girls Scramble
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty at Liberty Community Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (Comcast 740)
• College basketball: Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Purdue at Miami (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Wagner at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College hockey: Wisconsin at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Coppin State at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Boston College at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Rider at St. John’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Montana at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: North Carolina at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NFL: Dallas at Baltimore, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• College basketball: Central Arkansas at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College hockey: Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Penn State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Jackson State at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Syracuse at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Soccer: CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Forge FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m., WHB (810) or ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NFL: Dallas at Baltimore, 7 p.m., WHB (810) or ESPN KC (94.5 FM)