What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules are subject to change)

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lexington

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at William Chrisman

Olathe East Tournament

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe East

Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic

At DeSoto (Kan.) High School

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. DeSoto

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Van Horn William Chrisman at Fort Osage Girls Scramble

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

4:30 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty at Liberty Community Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (Comcast 740)

• College basketball: Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Purdue at Miami (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Wagner at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Coppin State at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Boston College at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Rider at St. John’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Montana at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Dallas at Baltimore, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College basketball: Central Arkansas at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College hockey: Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Jackson State at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Illinois at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Syracuse at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Forge FC, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA, 10 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Creighton at Kansas, 4 p.m., WHB (810) or ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Dallas at Baltimore, 7 p.m., WHB (810) or ESPN KC (94.5 FM)