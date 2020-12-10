What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

5:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lexington

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Knob Noster

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Platte County

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Olathe East Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe South

Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic

At Mill Valley (Kan.) High School

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mill Valley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Olathe (Kan.) North

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olathe East Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley North

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Girls Invitational

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

6 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)

• College football: Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: UMKC at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Jackson State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: New England at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College basketball: San Diego State at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MMA: Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (flyweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: New England at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)