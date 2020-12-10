What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
Husker Classic
At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville
5:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lexington
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Knob Noster
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Platte County
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Olathe East Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe South
Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic
At Mill Valley (Kan.) High School
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mill Valley
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Olathe (Kan.) North
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olathe East Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley North
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Girls Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
6 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)
• College football: Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: UMKC at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college basketball: Illinois at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Jackson State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC (284)
• NFL: New England at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• College basketball: San Diego State at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MMA: Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (flyweights), 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• NFL: New England at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)