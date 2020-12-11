What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Truman at Olathe (Kan.) North

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olathe East Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley North

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Girls Invitational

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

6 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Oak Grove vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

2 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. Cameron

Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic

At DeSoto (Kan.) High School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

7 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament

8 a.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Motorsports: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Leeds United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Appalachian State at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Austria (tape), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Villanova at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Iona at Fairfield, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Skiing: Sky Flying World Championships (tape), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam (tape), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA preseason: Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Iowa State at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA preseason: Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: European Tour DP World Tour Championship, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

Friday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)