What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
6:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Truman at Olathe (Kan.) North
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Olathe East Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley North
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Girls Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
6 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South
Husker Classic
At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville
5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Husker Classic
At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville
2 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. Cameron
Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic
At DeSoto (Kan.) High School
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
7 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament
8 a.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Motorsports: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)
• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)
• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Leeds United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: St. John’s at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Appalachian State at Charlotte, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Austria (tape), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Arizona State at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Villanova at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Nebraska at Creighton, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Iona at Fairfield, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Skiing: Sky Flying World Championships (tape), 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam (tape), 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA preseason: Houston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA (273)
• College basketball: Iowa State at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• NBA preseason: Sacramento at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: European Tour DP World Tour Championship, 1 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)
Friday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)