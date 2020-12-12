What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs South

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Oak Grove vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Husker Classic

At Lafayette County High School, Higginsville

2 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove vs. Cameron

Huhtamaki Hardwood Classic

At DeSoto (Kan.) High School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

7 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament

8 a.m. — Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North at LSR7 Invitational, Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

MONDAY, DEC. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Southeast at Interscholastic League Fieldhouse

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

7 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Motorsports: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Spezia at Crotone, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Florida at Florida State, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Kentucky, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Utah at Colorado, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Alabama at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, noon, GOLF (27)

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College football: Akron at Buffalo, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Navy at Army, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Evansville at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: North Carolina at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Houston at Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: California at Washington State, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Old Dominion at VCU, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Florida A&M at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Boise State at Wyoming, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Utah at BYU, 5 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College football: LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Louisiana Tech at TCU, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College hockey: Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: USC at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Indiana State at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• MMA: UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Cup: Seattle at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Boxing: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• NBA preseason: Phoenix at Utah, 8:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• College football: Utah State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Boxing: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: San Diego State at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Fresno State vs. New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Stanford at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Saturday’s Radio

• College football: Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: Navy at Army, 2 p.m., WHB (810 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Fulham, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Oakland at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Alabama at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Western Kentucky, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL: Chiefs at Miami, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Minnesota at Tampa Bay, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Richmond at West Virginia, noon, ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Virginia at Florida State, noon, FSKC (48)

• Wrestling: UWW World Cup, noon, OLY (208)

• Surfing: WSL Maui Pro, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: Women’s U.S. Open, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA QBE Shootout, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Northern Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Penn State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi Valley State at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Arsenal, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Duke at Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Cleveland State at Ohio State, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Green Bay at Detroit, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women’s college basketball: Tennessee at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: Ohio State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA preseason: Washington at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Glasgow at Exeter (tape), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX final: UNAM vs León, 8 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: Stanford at USC, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: France (tape), 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs at Miami, noon, WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• College basketball: Tarleton State at Kansas, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Las Vegas at Indianapolis (in progress), 4:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• College basketball: St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Wrestling: UWW World Cup, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas Southern at LSU, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: DePaul at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Miami at New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Central Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Marquette at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA preseason: Phoenix at Utah, 8:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• Women’s college basketball: Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)