The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Fort Osage vs. Smithville

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Fort Osage High School

What’s on the line: The Fort Osage Indians (0-3) will seek their first win of the season against a familiar face. The Smithville Warriors (3-1) are coached by Fort Osage graduate Eric Bennaka, who played for Indians coach Josh Wilson.