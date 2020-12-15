SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

7 p.m. — Smithville at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Liberty at Blue Springs South

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn at William Chrisman

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lone Jack

6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Kearney, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Appalachian State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at Pacific, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Kansas State at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Football: The Spring League championship: Generals vs. Aviators, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC, 9:30 p.m., FS2 (740)