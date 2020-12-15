What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South
7 p.m. — Smithville at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Liberty at Blue Springs South
5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, Van Horn at William Chrisman
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Lone Jack
6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Kearney, Marshall, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs South
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Manchester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Wichita State at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Appalachian State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: Seton Hall at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal Impact, 7 p.m., FS2 (740)
• Women’s college basketball: Stanford at Pacific, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Kansas State at Iowa State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Furman at Alabama, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• Football: The Spring League championship: Generals vs. Aviators, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC, 9:30 p.m., FS2 (740)