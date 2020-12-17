Prep roundup: Freshman sparks Patriots past Stars

By The Examiner staff

Truman freshman Layla Scott had her new career-high scoring total Wednesday.

But that’s not the only thing that impressed her coach, Jimmy Page.

“Layla Scott played a great game offensively and defensively,” Page said of Scott, who scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Patriots to a 64-40 rout of the host St. Teresa’s Academy Stars.

Scott teamed with her older sister, Taliyah Scott, to combine for 36 points and 15-of-19 shooting from the free throw line. Taliyah finished with 16 points and was 6 of 7 from the line.

The Patriots grabbed a 35-23 halftime lead with a 23-15 advantage in the second quarter. The blew it open with a 20-9 run to end the game.

Cece Mora added nine points and Urya’ Williams and Erynn Boatright each chipped in seven as the Patriots (2-3) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Girls swimming & diving

With only 13 of 30 team members competing, the Blue Springs girls swimming and diving team was no match for Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill South Wednesday at the Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center.

The Wildcats lost 234-58 to Park Hill South and 224-65 to Lee’s Summit West. Park Hill South edged West 168-146.

“Really proud of the group that came out here and competed,” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “We’re grateful for every meet we are able to have in this crazy year.”

Diver Shayla Aten, who has already qualified for state, had Blue Springs’ lone win with an 11-dive total of 370.75 points to edge Park Hill South’s Megan Wells (368.00).

I’yana Foster had Blue Springs’ best swimming finish, taking second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 5.31 seconds. Foster also took third in te 50 freestyle (25.76). Lou Bellinghausen took fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.87).

Payton Easley led Lee’s Summit West with wins in the 50 freestyle (24.44) and 100 freestyle (54.32).

Wrestling

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic claimed a pair of wins in a match at Knob Noster Wednesday.

The Guardians dominated Summit Christian Academy 60-12 and edged host Knob Noster 42-36.

St. Michael capitalized on six forfeit wins and four pins against SCA. Andrew Stanfield (138), Jacob Edmundson (152), Zach Berry (220) and Caleb Berry (285) won by fall. Caleb Berry took just 15 seconds to pin his opponent.

Lucas Barry (106) pinned his Knob Noster opponent in just nine seconds and Jakson Wimberly (182) prevailed in 19 seconds. Edmundson (152) and Ellis Edwards (160) also won by fall for the Guardians, who improved to 7-1 in dual matches.