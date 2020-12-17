What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Center
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Warrensburg at Blue Springs
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Creighton at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college basketball: Temple at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)
• NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Boxing: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (super welterweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)