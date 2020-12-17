SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Center

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Warrensburg at Blue Springs

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Creighton at St. John’s, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Temple at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Boxing: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (super welterweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• College basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)