Chrisman athletes sign college letters of intent

The Examiner

Three William Chrisman student-athletes, Caitlin Gentry, Kiara Ashurst and Gracie Ussery, signed their letters of intent to continue their careers in college during a ceremony Thursday morning at the high school.

Gentry signed to play softball at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa; Ashurst signed to play tennis at Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas; and Ussery signed to play softball at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.