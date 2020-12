What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

Central Cup (Preseason)

6 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Bishop Miege

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls at Kearney Invitational

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Raytown South Holiday Tournament

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, William Chrisman at St. Michael Guardians Classic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County Invitational, Platte County YMCA

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

Central Cup (Preseason)

6:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Wichita Wings, Intrust Bank Arena

MONDAY, DEC. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Raytown at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Crystal Palace, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Butler at Indiana, 10:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Iowa vs. Gonzaga, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College football: Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs, Northwestern, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi at George Mason, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Florida Atlantic at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• College football: Washington State at Utah, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIA Alpine World Cup: Italy, 12:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: North Carolina vs. Kentucky, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Western Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Dayton, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Air Force at Army, 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College football: Sun Belt Championship: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Jacksonville at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Missouri at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., SEC-Alternate (259)

• College football: Mississippi at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Mountain West Championship: Boise State vs. San Jose State, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: UCLA vs. Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Delaware at La Salle, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Buffalo at Denver, 3:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College basketball: Houston Baptist at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College football: Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Coppin State at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA PNC Championship Pro-Am (tape), 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College hockey: Michigan State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Stanford at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Virginia at Villanova, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College football: AAC Championship: Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• NBA preseason: Atlanta at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Carolina at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• Boxing: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo, 8 p.m., Showtime (218)

• College football: Arizona State at Oregon State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs, Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College football: Missouri at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., KMBZ (98.1 FM)

• College football: ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Buffalo at Denver, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: SEC Championship: Alabama vs. Florida, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Carolina at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Bologna at Torino, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Italy, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: College Football Playoff selection show, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Creighton at Connecticut, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Indiana State at Dayton, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Jackson State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: San Francisco at Dallas, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Chicago at Minnesota, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Illinois at Rutgers, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Louisville, noon, FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Marquette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Purdue at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oral Roberts at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at West Bromwich, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA PNC Father Son Challenge, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: USC at Oregon State, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Clemson, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: South Dakota at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Women’s college basketball: Nebraska at Indiana, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: Chiefs at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Providence at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: European Champions Cup: Exeter at Toulouse, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship Pre-Tournament: U.S. vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Georgetown at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: Cleveland at New York Giants, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Championship Pre-Tournament: Czech Republic vs. Finland, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Chiefs at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Cleveland at New York Giants, 7:20 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Burnley, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Wofford at Texas A&M, noon, SEC (284)

• College football: Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Chelsea, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: DePaul at Butler, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Saint Joseph’s at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Gardner-Webb at Florida State, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Murray State at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Texas Southern at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: New Mexico at Boise State, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s college basketball: North Dakota State at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)