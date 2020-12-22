Check This Out for Dec. 22

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (3-2) look to make it two straight wins when they play host to the Raytown Blue Jays (4-2). Both teams have already played Park Hill South, Rockhurst and Liberty North. Raytown swept those teams, while South defeated Rockhurst (twice) and Liberty North, but lost to Park Hill South.

Raytown Blue Jays