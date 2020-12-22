Check This Out for Dec. 22

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs South High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs South Jaguars (3-2) look to make it two straight wins when they play host to the Raytown Blue Jays (4-2). Both teams have already played Park Hill South, Rockhurst and Liberty North. Raytown swept those teams, while South defeated Rockhurst (twice) and Liberty North, but lost to Park Hill South.