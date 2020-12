What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2 (Comcast 29)

• Women’s college basketball: Nebraska at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Georgetown at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: South Carolina-Upstate at Tennessee, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Providence at Butler, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Villanova at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: Copa do Brasil semifinal: São Paulo at Grêmio, 6:30 p.m., FS2 (740)

• College basketball: UMKC at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Georgia Tech at UAB, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Houston, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Western Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: New Mexico at Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• College football: New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)