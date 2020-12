What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

William Jewell Holiday Classic

Nelson Division

10:30 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Staley

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Van Horn

1:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Center

Patterson Division

4:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Joseph Central

6 p.m. — Ruskin vs. Liberty North

7:30 p.m. — Park Hill South vs. Kearney

9 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Oak Park

MONDAY, DEC. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

TBD — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Tournament

William Jewell Holiday Classic

Nelson Division

10:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South-Van Horn loser vs. Fort Osage-Staley loser

Patterson Division

Noon — Ruskin-Liberty North loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Oak Park loser vs. Park Hill South-Kearney loser

Holley Division

4:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Lincoln Prep

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Rockhurst

7:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Odessa

9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. North Kansas City

St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

11:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. East Buchanan

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Raymore-Peculiar Sonic Classic

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit (main gym)

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Ruskin (dome)

Rolla Oral Surgery Holiday Tournament

2 p.m. — Truman vs. Licking

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, NFL (180)

• College basketball: Houston at Central Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College football: First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College football: LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Atlanta at Memphis, 4 p.m., NBA (273)

• Boxing: Omar Juarez vs. Erik Castillo, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: Canada vs. Germany, 5 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Philadelphia at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Boxing: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mike Gavronski, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NFL: Miami at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: U.S. vs. Austria, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Houston at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Miami at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at West Ham United, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: West Bromwich at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Atlanta at Chiefs, noon, WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: Switzerland vs. Finland, 1 p.m., NHL (276)

• Rugby: Pro14: Connacht at Ulster, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College basketball: Illinois State at Loyola Chicago, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL: Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: DePaul at Providence, 3:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: Canada vs. Slovakia, 5 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• NFL: Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Hockey: IIHF World Junior Pre-Competition: Russia vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Sunday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL: Atlanta at Chiefs, noon, WDAF-FM (The Wolf) (106.5 FM)

• NFL: Dallas at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Italy, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NFL: Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m., KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13)

Monday’s Audio/Radio

• NFL: Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)