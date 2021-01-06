What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Oak Park at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Joplin
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Staley
7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Columbia Hickman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6 p.m. — Oak Grove, Marshall at Grain Valley
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Rhode Island at Richmond, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Penn State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Boston at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: St. John’s at Xavier, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Air Force at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Oregon State at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Thursday), Tennis (277)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com