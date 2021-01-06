SUBSCRIBE NOW
What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Oak Park at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Joplin

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Staley

7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Columbia Hickman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6 p.m. — Oak Grove, Marshall at Grain Valley

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 9 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Juventus at AC Milan, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at Richmond, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Penn State at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Boston at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Xavier, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Air Force at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Oregon State at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Thursday), Tennis (277)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com