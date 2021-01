The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Raytown

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Raytown High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (4-2, 1-0) visit Raytown (8-3, 1-0) before Wednesday’s game at Grandview) in a key Suburban Middle Six battle. Grain Valley has won four straight. The Blue Jays have won seven of their last eight.