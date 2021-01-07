SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Joplin

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Staley

7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Columbia Hickman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6 p.m. — Oak Grove, Marshall at Grain Valley

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Carl Junction

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lafayette-Wildwood Quad

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman girls at North Kansas City Invitational

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Columbia Battle

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs Aquatic Center (diving only)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: College Football Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: UNLV at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: BYU at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: USC at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Nevada at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Friday), Tennis (277)