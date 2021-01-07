What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
6 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Joplin
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Staley
7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Columbia Hickman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
6 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6 p.m. — Oak Grove, Marshall at Grain Valley
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Carl Junction
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lafayette-Wildwood Quad
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman girls at North Kansas City Invitational
4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Columbia Battle
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs Aquatic Center (diving only)
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Michigan State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP Delray, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Women’s college basketball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College football: College Football Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college basketball: Purdue at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Cincinnati at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: UNLV at Colorado State, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: BYU at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: USC at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• NBA: Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: Nevada at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: UCLA at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Friday), Tennis (277)