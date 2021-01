The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit West

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lee’s Summit West High School

What’s on the line: The Blue Springs Wildcats (6-2, 2-1) bring a five-game winning streak into their Suburban Big Eight road matchup against the Lee’s Summit West Titans (2-4, 0-2). The Wildcats’ only losses are overtime setbacks to 7-1 Staley and 5-0 Park Hill.