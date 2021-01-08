What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Carl Junction
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lafayette-Wildwood Quad
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman girls at North Kansas City Invitational
4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Columbia Battle
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs Aquatic Center (diving only)
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
810 Varsity Showcase
At Lee’s Summit High School
1:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
810 Varsity Showcase
At Lee’s Summit High School
3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman at North Kansas City Invitational
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Van Horn at Excelsior Springs Tournament
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Mid-Buchanan Invitational
10 a.m. — Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Oak Grove Panther Classic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Friday’s Television
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)
• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Rugby: Pro14: Ulster at Leinster, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)
• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Tennis: ATP Delray, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)
• College basketball: Ohio at Toledo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Youngstown State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College wrestling: Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College gymnastics: Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College hockey: St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College gymnastics: Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College wrestling: Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Saturday), Tennis (277)