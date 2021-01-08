What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

7:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Carl Junction

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City Central at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lafayette-Wildwood Quad

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman girls at North Kansas City Invitational

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Columbia Battle

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs Aquatic Center (diving only)

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

810 Varsity Showcase

At Lee’s Summit High School

1:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

810 Varsity Showcase

At Lee’s Summit High School

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman at North Kansas City Invitational

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Van Horn at Excelsior Springs Tournament

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Mid-Buchanan Invitational

10 a.m. — Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Oak Grove Panther Classic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Rugby: Pro14: Ulster at Leinster, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 5 p.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Ohio at Toledo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Youngstown State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College wrestling: Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: North Texas at Texas-San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College gymnastics: Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College wrestling: Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Saturday), Tennis (277)