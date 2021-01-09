Check This Out for Jan. 9

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 1:45 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee’s Summit High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (7-2), who have six of their last seven, face off against the Columbia Rock Bridge Bruins (5-1) in the 810 Varsity Showcase at Lee’s Summit. Van Horn is common opponent for both schools. Truman won 72-60 while Rock Bridge beat the Falcons 56-55. The Blue Springs girls (6-2) follow this game at 3:30 p.m. against St. Thomas Aquinas. The games will be televised on Spectrum Sports KC (Comcast 44, HD 913).