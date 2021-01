What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

810 Varsity Showcase

At Lee’s Summit High School

1:45 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

810 Varsity Showcase

At Lee’s Summit High School

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman at North Kansas City Invitational

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Van Horn at Excelsior Springs Tournament

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Mid-Buchanan Invitational

10 a.m. — Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Oak Grove Panther Classic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at BlueMo Invitational, Blue Springs South Aquatic Center

SUNDAY, JAN. 10

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

2:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Florida Tropics, RP Funding Center, Lakeland, Fla.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Maryville at Hy-Vee Arena

Lathrop Bill Burns Classic

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Maryville at Hy-Vee Arena

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Truman at Staley

Pleasant Hill Tournament'

Time TBD — Grain Valley vs. TBD

Lathrop Bill Burns Classic

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Cameron

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s sports broadcast highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: Premiership: Gloucester at Newcastle, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Alabama at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: St. John’s at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina State, 11 a.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Richmond at George Mason, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Texas at West Virginia, noon, ESPN (13)

• High school girls basketball: Platte County vs. Lee’s Summit, noon, Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Fordham at Duquesne, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Rhode Island at VCU, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Michigan at Penn State, 1:15 p.m., BTN (255)

• Rugby: Pro14: Munster at Connacht, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• High school boys basketball: Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:45 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Denver at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Georgia at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: UNLV at Colorado State, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• High school girls basketball: Blue Springs vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:30 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: La Salle at Massachusetts, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Tulane at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Connecticut at Butler, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College hockey: Michigan at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at St. Joseph’s (Pa.), 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• High school boys basketball: Raytown South vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:15 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Santa Clara, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Clemson at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Miami at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tigres UANL at León, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• College basketball: Georgetown at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school boys basketball: Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Valley North, 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Switzerland (tape), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College basketball: UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Cup: Germany (tape), 8 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Nevada at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College gymnastics: Utah, Southern Utah, Utah State at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at San Luis, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Sunday), Tennis (277)

Saturday’s Radio/Audio

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Indianapolis at Buffalo, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• College basketball: Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Women’s soccer: FA Women’s Super League: Manchester United at Everton, 7 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Lazio at Parma, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: Premiership: London at Harlequins, 9 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Providence at Xavier, 10 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Germany, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College wrestling: Illinois at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Davidson at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida at Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Querétaro at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-Univision (17)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), Freeform (60)

• Women’s college basketball: Miami (Fla.) at North Carolina, noon, FSKC (48)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Switzerland (tape), 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: St. Joseph’s (Pa.) at La Salle, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at Ohio State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Iowa, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Cup: Germany (tape), 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Utah at Detroit, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Wichita State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., KCTV 5 (3), Nickelodeon (63)

• Women’s college basketball: South Carolina at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Indiana at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: North Florida at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Colgate at Boston, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Loyola Chicago at Drake, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Miami at Boston, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, midnight (Monday), Tennis (277)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Baltimore at Tennessee, noon, WHB (810 AM)

• NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card: Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL playoffs: AFC Wild Card: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Abu Dhabi, 5 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Tennis: ATP Delray, 11:30 a.m., Tennis (277)

• College basketball: Connecticut at DePaul, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN (13), ESPN2 (29), ESPN News (102), ESPNU (269), SEC (284)

• College basketball: Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• College football: CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)