The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Notre Dame de Sion

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Pleasant Hill High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (5-3) face off against the Notre Dame de Sion Storm (6-3) in the semifinals of the Pleasant Hill Tournament. The winner advances to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship against Belton (5-2) or Grandview (6-5).