What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Hill Tournament

7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Kansas City Central loser vs. Pembroke Hill-Butler loser (auxiliary gym)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Pleasant Hill Tournament

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Girls Scramble

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Grandview at Truman

Kearney Bulldog Classic

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Platte County-Kansas City Southeast winner

Pleasant Hill Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Kansas City Central winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Butler winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational

5 or 6:30 p.m. – William Chrisman vs. Liberty North or Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

6 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Tennis: ATP Delray singles final, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Ohio State at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Villanova at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Duquesne at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: St. John’s at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)

• NBA: Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: DePaul at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Boise State at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com

• NHL: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)