What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Hill Tournament
7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Kansas City Central loser vs. Pembroke Hill-Butler loser (auxiliary gym)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
Pleasant Hill Tournament
7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at William Chrisman Girls Scramble
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center
THURSDAY, JAN. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Grandview at Truman
Kearney Bulldog Classic
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Platte County-Kansas City Southeast winner
Pleasant Hill Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Kansas City Central winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Butler winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational
5 or 6:30 p.m. – William Chrisman vs. Liberty North or Smithville
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center
6 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• Tennis: ATP Delray singles final, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: Ohio State at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• NHL: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Villanova at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Duquesne at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• Women’s college basketball: St. John’s at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NBA: Brooklyn at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: DePaul at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Texas Tech at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Boise State at Wyoming, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: New Orleans at Los Angeles Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NHL: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls swimming & diving: Blue Springs, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com
• NHL: St. Louis at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)