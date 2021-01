The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Grandview

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Truman High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (9-2) take a four-game winning streak into a non-conference battle with the Grandview Bulldogs (0-7). Grandview, the 2018 and 2019 Class 4 state champion and a district champion last year, is winless so far this season against a tough schedule. This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 24.