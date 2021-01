What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Grandview at Truman

Kearney Bulldog Classic

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational

5 p.m. – Third-place game: William Chrisman vs. Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Center

6 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Odessa

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Utah Grizzlies, Maverik Center, West Valley City, Utah

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

Kearney Bulldog Classic

5 or 8 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. TBD

Pleasant Hill Tournament

Time TBD — Grain Valley vs. TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pleasant Hill Tournament

Time TBD — Grain Valley TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Oak Grove girls at Richmond Invitational

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Platte County

6 p.m. — Kearney, Hillsboro at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at North Kansas City Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Women’s college basketball: Indiana at Purdue, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Stanford at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Maryland at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Sony Open, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Houston at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Purdue at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Gardner-Webb at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Marshall at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• NBA: Miami at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: San Diego State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: Anaheim at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: BYU at St. Mary’s (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Arizona at Oregon State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s college basketball: Northwest Missouri at Fort Hays State, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• Women’s college basketball: Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• College basketball: Northwest Missouri at Fort Hays State, 7:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)