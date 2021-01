The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Fort Osage vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The William Chrisman Bears (4-8) plays host to U.S. 24 rival Fort Osage (2-4) in a Suburban Middle Six battle. Both are coming off losses – Chrisman to Rockhurst and Fort Osage to Raytown.