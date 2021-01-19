What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 19
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Odessa at Fort Osage
7:30 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove
Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Hickman
St. Thomas Aquinas Saints Classic
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Gardner-Edgerton (Kan.)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — Warrensburg at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Center at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Truman
5 p.m. — Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit, Raytown South at St. Joseph Central
5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Raytown at Belton
5:30 p.m. — Grandview at Van Horn
6 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Liberty at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Center
St. Thomas Aquinas Saints Classic
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Platte County
6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle, Savannah at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Leicester City, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)
• Women’s college basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Purdue at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: USC at Oregon State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Maryland at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL: Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Winthrop at Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Butler at DePaul, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Duke at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Alabama at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA (273)
• College basketball: Colorado State at Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• NHL: Colorado at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NHL (276)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• College basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• College basketball: South Carolina at Missouri, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)