What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Platte County

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Hickman, Columbia Battle, Savannah at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Interest Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Bishop Miege at Van Horn

North Kansas City Invitational

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Rockhurst

Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational

5:30 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Leavenworth (Kan.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Savannah at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls, Van Horn girls at Harrisonville Tournament

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lexington at Lafayette County (Higginsville)

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Mid-Buchanan

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• MMA: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts (Abu Dhabi), 8 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: EPL: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, 1:50 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Fulham, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Saint Louis at Massachusetts, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: VCU at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Cincinnati at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Providence at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Colorado at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Auburn at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Minnesota at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Phoenix at Houston, 8:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF League semifinal: CD Olimpia vs. L.D. Alajuelense, 9 p.m., FS2 (740)

• Golf: European Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 9:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Fresno State at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

Wednesday’s Radio/Audio

• Women’s college basketball: Texas Tech at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)