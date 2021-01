The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Truman vs. Rockhurst

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: North Kansas City High School

What’s on the line: The Truman Patriots (10-3) face the Rockhurst Hawklets (4-8) with a berth in the North Kansas City Invitational championship game on the line. The loser plays for third place at 5 p.m. Friday and the final is set for 6:30.