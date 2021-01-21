What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JAN. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Bishop Miege at Van Horn
North Kansas City Invitational
5 p.m. — Truman vs. Rockhurst
Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational
8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Savannah at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls, Van Horn girls at Harrisonville Tournament
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lexington at Lafayette County (Higginsville)
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Mid-Buchanan
FRIDAY, JAN. 22
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7:05 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
North Kansas City Invitational
5 or 6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. TBD
Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational
Time TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage
5:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley girls, Truman girls at Liberty North Invitational
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Thursday’s Television
• Golf: LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: PGA Desert Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: USC at Stanford, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)
• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College basketball: Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Southeast Missouri at Morehead State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Women’s college basketball: Syracuse at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: UCLA at California, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Portland at BYU, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NHL: Montreal at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT (51)
• College basketball: Colorado State at Utah State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)
Thursday’s Radio/Audio
• High school basketball: Summit Grill Shootout, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• College basketball: Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)