SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $1 for 3 months

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Bishop Miege at Van Horn

North Kansas City Invitational

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Rockhurst

Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational

8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Savannah at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage girls, Van Horn girls at Harrisonville Tournament

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lexington at Lafayette County (Higginsville)

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Mid-Buchanan

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

North Kansas City Invitational

5 or 6:30 p.m. — Truman vs. TBD

Liberty C.W. Stessman Invitational

Time TBD — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Fort Osage

5:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Grain Valley girls, Truman girls at Liberty North Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Burnley at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Desert Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college basketball: Michigan at Ohio State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: USC at Stanford, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Georgia at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Wichita State at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Southeast Missouri at Morehead State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college basketball: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Arizona at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Syracuse at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: UCLA at California, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Portland at BYU, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL: Montreal at Vancouver, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: San Francisco at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA: New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Colorado State at Utah State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Sailing: America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (tape), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 1 a.m. (Friday), GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio/Audio

• High school basketball: Summit Grill Shootout, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)