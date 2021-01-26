Check This Out for Jan. 26

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Oak Grove

Sport: High school boys basketball

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: St. Michael coach Mark Scanlon enters Tuesday’s first-round game in the Grain Valley Sonic Showdown one shy of 700 career victories. The Guardians (9-2) have lost two straight after starting 9-0. Oak Grove (1-9) is coming off its first win. The winner plays Grain Valley or Barstow in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.