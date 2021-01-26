What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 26
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Belton at Truman
7 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) North at William Chrisman
Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown
5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill (South Middle School)
5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Barstow
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Park Hill at Blue Springs South
5 p.m. — Fort Osage, North Kansas City at Park Hill South
5 p.m. — Truman, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Belton
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Excelsior Springs at Pleasant Hill
6 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown
5 p.m. — Fort Osage-Raymore-Peculiar loser vs. Grain Valley-Oak Park loser (South Middle School)
5 p.m. — Barstow vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Winnetonka winner
7 p.m. — Fort Osage-Raymore-Peculiar winner vs. Grain Valley-Oak Park winner
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Van Horn, Bishop Ward, Summit Christian Academy, University Academy in Crossroads Conference Championships at Van Horn High School
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah, Smithville at Henley Aquatic Center
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at West Bromwich, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College golf: Southwestern Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL New York Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College volleyball: Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: SMU at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• NBA: Washington at Houson, 7 p.m., NBA (273)
• College basketball: Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• College basketball: Butler at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Dayton at Providence, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College basketball: Georgia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: LSU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)
• Skiing: FIA Alpine World Cup: Austria (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Tuesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls basketball: Odessa at Van Horn, 5:30 p.m., freetap.com
• High school boys basketball: Odessa at Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com
• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• College basketball: Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)