SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today

The Examiner

AREA CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman

7 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) North at William Chrisman

Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown

5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Pleasant Hill (South Middle School)

5 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Barstow

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Park Hill at Blue Springs South

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, North Kansas City at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Truman, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Belton

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Excelsior Springs at Pleasant Hill

6 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown

5 p.m. — Fort Osage-Raymore-Peculiar loser vs. Grain Valley-Oak Park loser (South Middle School)

5 p.m. — Barstow vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Winnetonka winner

7 p.m. — Fort Osage-Raymore-Peculiar winner vs. Grain Valley-Oak Park winner

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Van Horn, Bishop Ward, Summit Christian Academy, University Academy in Crossroads Conference Championships at Van Horn High School

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah, Smithville at Henley Aquatic Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at West Bromwich, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College golf: Southwestern Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL New York Islanders at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: SMU at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Washington at Houson, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Butler at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Dayton at Providence, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Georgia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: LSU at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Skiing: FIA Alpine World Cup: Austria (tape), 10:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio/Audio

• High school girls basketball: Odessa at Van Horn, 5:30 p.m., freetap.com

• High school boys basketball: Odessa at Van Horn, 7 p.m., freetap.com

• NHL: St. Louis at Vegas, 8 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM)