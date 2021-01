The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar

Sport: High school girls basketball

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (9-3) bring a five-game winning streak into their Sonic Showdown semifinal against the Ray-Pec Panthers (4-9) of the Suburban Big Eight. The winner advances to Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against St. Michael the Archangel or Barstow, which play at 5 p.m.