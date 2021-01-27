What's Up Next sports calendar / What's On Today
AREA CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown
5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park (South Middle School)
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Barstow
7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Van Horn, Bishop Ward, Summit Christian Academy, University Academy in Crossroads Conference Championships at Van Horn High School
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah, Smithville at Henley Aquatic Center
THURSDAY, JAN. 28
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Eagles Sonic Showdown
5 p.m. — Grain Valley-Barstow loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Oak Grove loser (South Middle School)
5 p.m. — Platte County vs. Fort Osage-Pleasant Hill winner
7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Barstow winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Oak Grove winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Raytown South
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Camdenton at Blair Oaks
5 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s sports broadcast highlights
Wednesday’s Television
• College football: Senior Bowl practice, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., ESPNU (Comcast 269)
• Soccer: EPL: Sheffield United at Manchester United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College golf: Southwestern Invitational, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: Creighton at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College basketball: Penn State at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Marquette at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• Women’s college basketball: Villanova at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2 (740)
• NHL: Chicago at Nashville, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College basketball: Mississippi at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College basketball: Kansas State at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College basketball: St. John’s at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NBA: Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College basketball: Wisconsin at Maryland, 8 p.m., BTN (255)
• College basketball: Washington State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College basketball: Boise State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NBA: Minnesota at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Golf: European Tour Dubai Desert Classic, 10 p.m., GOLF (27)
• College basketball: Utah State at UNLV, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Las Vegas (tape), 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Wednesday’s Radio/Audio
• High school girls swimming & diving: Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah, Smithville at Henley Aquatic Center, 4 p.m., freetap.com
• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma at Kansas, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
• College basketball: Kansas State at Baylor, 8 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)